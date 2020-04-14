PGIMER warns docs, staff against creating funds for PPE purchase

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 22:20 IST

Medics at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have been warned by the management to refrain from seeking contributions on the departmental level for purchase of safety equipment.

The Hindustan Times on Monday had reported that at least two departments have mooted an idea to generate funds on the departmental level for the purchase of safety equipment other than what is being provided by the institute.

The strict protocol adopted by the institute involves distribution of safety equipment based on risk of exposure. High-risk zones, where N-95 masks, gloves, coveralls, goggles, head and shoe cover are provided, include the severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) section, Covid-19 sample and testing centres, the ICU/critical care ward, and the isolation ward.

In moderate-risk areas, where only N95 masks are provided, include the triage area in the OPD, some parts of the emergency ward and doctors’ chambers in the few functional OPDs. Masks and gloves are being provided in low-risk areas.

PGI director Jagat Ram said, “We have adequate stock of PPEs, masks, sanitizers and in this regard, a resource management committee for steady supply of goods and materials has already been constituted. All equipment is being provided as per the standard protocol, which is being updated as suggestions are received from departments and workers.”

An official notice circulated in all departments reads that the it has come to notice of the director of the institute that the faculty members, nurses and other staff of the institute have publically conveyed that there is a shortage of safety gear and sought funds for the same.

It further mentioned that none of the employees of the institute should request for donations and creation of funds by making contributions. Approval of the director should be invariably taken in such circumstances and non-compliance thereof may invite suitable disciplinary action, it said.