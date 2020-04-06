Physical activities must to combat sedentary lifestyle: Fitness expert

chandigarh

Being confined to their homes, the residents are developing sedentary lifestyle which can have negative impact on their health. Therefore, to create an awareness among the residents and to guide them about the diet and exercises to be followed during this period, fitness expert Manmeet Singh of Basant Avenue has started taking health sessions via video conferencing. He has been helping people with the activities they should involve themselves in while remaining indoors.

Singh has been working as a fitness expert and a trainer in different gyms and conducts health sessions in different hospitals too.

On Sunday, he took two sessions to guide residents about the lifestyle that they can follow while remaining indoors.

“To properly communicate my message and interact with the residents, I include only 15 people in a session,” he said.

He said today people are cooped up in their homes and level of physical activities has also reduced. “Most of the residents are often lying down or sitting while reading books, watching television or while using mobile phones the entire day. This is making them lethargic. Moreover, if one stays in such atmosphere for a long time, the stress level also increases and when stress increases, body releases hormones which further increases hunger,” he explained.

So it is necessary that one should indulge themselves in physical activities and should follow some relaxation techniques to stay healthy.

He said people should avoid taking heavy meals and rather consume light meals 5 to 6 times a day to improve their metabolism.

He also warned against adding more spices and asked people to avoid sugar in tea and coffee, as sugar increases craving to eat. He said that one should prefer boiled vegetables and pulses in their regular diet.

Sharing about physical activities, he suggested that people can do pranayama, walk on the terrace, meditate or do crunches. “Moreover, as maids are not available these days, one can help their mothers, wives in their daily chores, which will improve their physical activities,” he said.