e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Police commissioner’s office closed for public, 2 stations shut down as 20 personnel test positive for Covid-19

Police commissioner’s office closed for public, 2 stations shut down as 20 personnel test positive for Covid-19

Among the personnel who tested positive were an inspector, a sub-inspector, eight assistant sub-inspectors, a head constable, four home guard jawans, four constables and an accountant

chandigarh Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:07 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Two of Ludhiana’s police stations have been closed down after a number of their men tested positive, taking the total count of police personnel infected to 76, while 31 personnel have recovered.
Two of Ludhiana’s police stations have been closed down after a number of their men tested positive, taking the total count of police personnel infected to 76, while 31 personnel have recovered.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

As 20 personnel of the Ludhiana police Commissionerate and two private workers at the Police Lines tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, public dealing at the police commissioner’s office was discontinued and two police stations, division number 3 and number 8, shut down for three days.

Among the personnel who tested positive were an inspector, a sub-inspector, eight assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), a head constable, four home guard jawans, four constables and an accountant. With this, the total number of police personnel infected has gone up to 76, while 31 personnel have recovered.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agarwal said that five personnel at division number 3 police station, including the station house officer (SHO), inspector Satish Kumar, had been infected. Others included four police personnel from division number 8 and two cops deputed at the commissioner’s office.

Agarwal said public dealing had been discontinued for three days at his office and the two police stations except for cases of extreme emergency.

Other routine work of the division number 8 station would be handled by the Sadar police station and that of division number 3 would be looked after by the division number 1 station.

People could email complaints related to the affected police stations to cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in, Agarwal said.

The affected offices were being sanitised thoroughly and testing of all contacts are being done.

Police personnel who feared they had come in contact with the infected personnel were advised to self quarantine and get tested.

Earlier, public dealing had been suspended at the Moti Nagar police station for two days after five police personnel tested positive.

The department had already lost assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Anil Kumar Kohli to Covid-19 on April 18.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP- investigation) Manmohan Sarna of Khanna, two sub-inspectors and two head constables deputed at the Doraha police station had also tested positive.

top news
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Rafale jets reaching Ambala airbase tomorrow to be game changer for IAF
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Be more like Pakistan, China tells Afghanistan and Nepal at 4-nation meet
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
Andhra Pradesh crosses one-lakh mark in Covid-19 positive cases
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India lodges protest with Pakistan over conversion of gurdwara into a mosque
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
India better off in Covid-19 fight due to right decisions at right time: PM Modi
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
No respite for Assam, Bihar as floods worsen
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
Covid update: PM Modi’s ‘right decisions’ remark; Trump’s NSA tests positive
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesMaharashtra Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputMP 12th result 2020 liveRafale

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In