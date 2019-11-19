e-paper
Police constable, three companions held with heroin in Kullu

The accused were arrested on Monday around 8:45 pm in Bazir Bawari in Braw, Kullu

chandigarh Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A police constable and his three companions have been arrested by Kullu police with heroin in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Lakshay Chauhan (constable), 25, resident of Shimla, Pradeep Kumar, 31, Ravinder Kumar, 28, and Narayan Singh, 43, all belonging to Sirmaur district.

The accused were arrested on Monday around 8:45 pm in Bazir Bawari in Braw, Kullu, during patrolling. The car they were travelling in was intercepted by police and 11gm of herion was recovered from it.

Chauhan, a resident of Jharashali village in Shimla district, is currently posted at Kaithu police lines in Shimla. Being a boxer, he was recruited in HP police under the sports quota in 2015, they said.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said investigation is on.

A case under Section 21, 25 and 290 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at Brow police station. 

The SP said Shimla police had been informed about Chauhan’s arrest.

When contacted, Shimla deputy superintendent of police Pramod Shukla told PTI that Shimla police had not got any formal report regarding Lakshay’s arrest after the alleged recovery of heroin. However, he had already been suspended for being absent from duty since Monday evening, he said.

Further investigating in the matter is going on, he added.

