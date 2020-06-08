e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Police destroy 1.3 lakh litres of illicit liquor in Ludhiana

Police destroy 1.3 lakh litres of illicit liquor in Ludhiana

The police also seized eight drums and utensils used to prepare liquor from the spot

chandigarh Updated: Jun 08, 2020 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Ludhiana, India - June 08, 2020: Anti smuggling wing of police destroying illicit country made liquor near Sutlej river in Ludhiana on Monday, June 08, 2020. (Photo Hindustan Times)
Ludhiana, India - June 08, 2020: Anti smuggling wing of police destroying illicit country made liquor near Sutlej river in Ludhiana on Monday, June 08, 2020. (Photo Hindustan Times)
         

The anti-smuggling wing of the police commissionerate destroyed 1.3 lakh litres of country-made illicit liquor, which was recovered from banks of the Sutlej near Razapur village on Sunday. The police also seized eight drums and utensils used to prepare liquor from the spot.

Inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge of the cell, said police conducted a raid following a tip-off that bootleggers were brewing illicit liquor on the banks of Sutlej, following which they conducted a raid.

He added the bootleggers, however, managed to escape, but the police recovered the liquor.

He added on Saturday also, the police destroyed 25,000 litres of illicit liquor at Razapur village. The police have destroyed 1.66 lakh litres of illicit liquor during the past three days.

