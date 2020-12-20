e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Political failures should not result in loss of soldiers’ lives: Shashi Tharoor

Political failures should not result in loss of soldiers’ lives: Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP and former international diplomat Shashi Tharoor was speaking at Military Literature Festival

chandigarh Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 22:35 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
         

Congress MP and former international diplomat Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that political failures should not result in the loss of lives of soldiers.

In conversation with Maj Gen Ashok Mehta (retd) at the fourth edition of Military Literature Festival, Tharoor said: “Military is there to save the country from its enemies. It can be used in emergency situations, but the domain of the two (politics and army) should be kept firmly apart.”

Tharoor, who has also served as a minister of state for external affairs, said if politicians do their job well, lives of soldiers will not be put to needless risk. “Many situations on our borders need to be resolved through diplomacy and trade itself is an aspect of diplomatic relationship,” he said.

Tharoor also touched upon the ongoing debate on Hindi as the national language. He said that the move, being pushed by the ruling party, will run into resistance from those who feel themselves at disadvantage if any language is taking over their own language.

“Hindi may win the hearts and tongues of a majority population, but it should never be imposed upon the unwilling. It will divide the country. We should understand the complexity and diversity of languages in our country and realise that this diversity is our strength. Let languages evolve and people will use them when they need to use them,” he said.

top news
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Armed with data, TMC counters Shah’s claims on BJP workers’ killings
Armed with data, TMC counters Shah’s claims on BJP workers’ killings
Microsoft to kill passwords by 2021; Here’s what it will do
Microsoft to kill passwords by 2021; Here’s what it will do
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
Watch: Car rams into hospital repeatedly in Gurugram, caught on CCTV
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In