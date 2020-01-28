Post facelift, Jallianwala Bagh to stay open for 15 hours daily

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:26 IST

The Jallianwala Bagh will stay open for 15 hours daily, following completion of the redevelopment project being executed by Union ministry of culture to mark the centenary of massacre of thousands of Indians carried out by the British army on Baisakhi in 1919.

This was stated by Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik, who is also member of Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust, after reviewing the progress of the project in the presence of officials of Archeological Survey of India (ASI), which is supervising the project.

At present, the national monument stays open for 11 hours daily from 7 am and to 6 pm during winter season. During summer season, it remains open for 13 hours from 6 am and 7 pm. “The visiting hours will be extended so that maximum visitors who come to Golden Temple can also visit this garden,” said Malik.

He also said that no entry fee will be introduced at the Jallianwala Bagh after its facelift.

“We are developing the infrastructure of the garden on the pattern of other national monuments. You go to Taj Mahal, we have to pay entry fee there. But I assure you as a trustee that no entry fee will be charged at Jallianwala Bagh. I am also requesting Union minister of culture Prahlad Singh Patel to ensure that the Centre takes responsibility of maintenance of this monument, so that trust members do not face problem”.

He said the redevelopment project is likely to be completed by April 13. The facelift is being carried out by the NBCC (India) Limited under the supervision of ASI. The project had sparked a row when an old structure on ‘Shaheedi Khuh’ (martyrs’ well) was demolished in the name of giving it a better look.