Post SC judgement on internet curbs, JK police holds review meeting

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:01 IST

A day after the Supreme Court directed Jammu and Kashmir government to review internet curbs within a week, the police authorities on Saturday held a security review meeting to chalk out plans on communication.Police held a general security review in Srinagar.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar acknowledged that there was review post the apex court judgment.

“There was a meeting in Jammu and we are also doing it locally as well. But I cannot share the details,” Kumar said.

Police sources said that the regional police brass asked respective district superintendents of police (SPs) to give their feedback on restoring internet.

They said most of the district SPs from Kashmir gave a positive feedback about restoration of internet.

Divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan, also reviewed the arrangement for upcoming Republic Day function in which deputy commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary, also participated.

“I am reviewing the facilities for January 26 function. Regarding internet restoration, you can ask home department. It is controlled by them,” said Khan refusing to share any more details. Calls to home secretary Shaleen Kabra went unanswered.

Supreme Court on Friday had stated that freedom of speech and conducting business on internet are protected under the constitution and directed the administration to review the curb orders.

From January 1 onwards, the government started restoring short messaging service (SMS) on mobile phones in Kashmir, and also started resuming broadband internet services in government-run hospitals, exactly 150 days after the government imposed restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mobile phone, landline and internet services were disconnected in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 4, a day before the Centre withdrew its special status and divided it into two Union territories — Jammu & Kashmir with a legislative assembly and Ladakh without one. There were restrictions on the movement of people under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The government has gradually restored phone lines, but internet services and prepaid mobile services remain suspended. While landlines were restored between mid-August and September, postpaid mobile services were back on October 14. Mobile internet services were restored in Kargil, a part of the Union Territory of Ladakh, on December 27.

The Supreme Court said that orders can’t be used indefinitely to suppress freedom of speech and expression.

“The existing suspension rules neither provide for a periodic review nor a time limitation for an order issued under the Suspension Rules… Till this gap is filled, we direct the review committee constituted under rules 25(2) of Suspension Rules must conduct a periodic review within seven working days of the previous review,” the court had said.