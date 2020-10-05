e-paper
Power sector employees protest, block road in Mohali

Demands include reinstatement of dismissed employees and better compensation of workers killed on duty

chandigarh Updated: Oct 05, 2020 21:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Demanding reinstatement of dismissed workers and better compensation for families of workers killed on duty, power sector employees under the Powercom and Transco Contract Employees’ Union of Punjab on Monday staged a protest outside Labour Bhawan in Phase 10 here.

Shouting slogans against Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and the Powercom management for not implementing their demands, the protesters also blocked the main road outside the complex, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Many of the protesters were seen camping on the road late at night, with some of them saying they would remain there till Tuesday morning.

Releasing a statement to the press, state president of the union Balihar Singh, general secretary Virender Singh, and vice president Ajay Kumar said their protests would continue as no agreements had been finalised at a meeting organised by the principal secretary on Monday.

“The authorities agreed to our demands on September 30, including reinstatement of dismissed workers, cancellation of retrenchment of contract employees and compensation to families of accident victims,” the union members said. Nothing was done about it.

Other demands included permanent jobs for contract employees and better compensation for family members of power workers killed on duty.

Addressing the protesters, union vice-presidents Rakesh Kumar and Gurwinder Singh said contract employees working with complaints and maintenance had not been given salaries for the last seven months, and when they asked for the same, Powercom started firing them.

