Prepare effective plan for use of isolation centres: Jai Ram to officials

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:10 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday directed officials to prepare an effective plan for use of isolation centres to meet any emergency situation in the state.

In a meeting with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and chief medical officers in Himachal Pradesh via video conferencing, the CM said movement from hotspot areas must be restricted to avoid any chance of spread of coronavirus to other parts of the state.

He said all buffer quarantine centres must be properly sanitised before handing over the same to the concerned authorities. Thakur also stressed on the need to start economic activities keeping in view the situation of the area. “Mechanism of home isolation must be made more effective so that people do not jump quarantine. Intra-district movement of vehicles carrying patients and farmers must be allowed and record of the same must be kept for monitoring,” he said.

He asked the officials to motivate farmers to adopt social distancing during the crop harvest.

WOMAN FARMERS TO BE TRAINED IN BACKYARD KITCHEN GARDENING

The rural development department has to play a vital role in revival of the state’s rural economy after the lockdown is over, the CM said.

While presiding over a presentation made by director rural development Lalit Jain on ‘Economic Stimulus Package to Help Rural Poor’, Thakur said the State Rural Livelihood Mission has taken initiative to help corona warriors by manufacturing 5 lakh masks and 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

Besides, about 1,250 litres of hand sanitiser was also produced under the Mission, he added.

“Several initiatives have been proposed under the Mission which will revive the rural economy post corona pandemic,” Thakur said.

He said under one such scheme ‘Woman Farmers’ will be trained to develop backyard kitchen gardens for which they will be provided seasonal vegetable seed kits and fruits tree sapling.

Similarly 10 boxes of beehives will be provided to trained women self help groups (SHGs) and honey produce will be sold through Him Ira shops, he added.

Thakur said under the proposed ‘One Cow Scheme’, Indian breed cows will be provided to poor womenfolk at subsidies rates. He said the state government is also contemplating a tie up between the State Rural Livelihood Mission and the education department to supply school uniforms through SHGs.

The CM said new initiatives will also be taken under MNREGA and one member from the families of such persons who have completed 100 days employment will be provided necessary training to upscale their skill.