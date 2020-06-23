e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Private hospitals suspend services in protest of Punjab Clinical Establishment ordinance

Private hospitals suspend services in protest of Punjab Clinical Establishment ordinance

Doctors say the ordinance is being hurriedly implemented amid the pandemic though it has not been discussed and passed in the Punjab assembly

chandigarh Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:42 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times/Jalandhar
(Representative Image/HT )
         

Demanding rollback of the Punjab Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Ordinance, the Punjab edition of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) suspended all medical services at private hospitals across the state on Tuesday.

The ordinance is set to come into force from July 1. Doctors say the ordinance is being hurriedly implemented amid the pandemic though it has not been discussed and passed in the Punjab assembly.

IMA president Dr Navjot Singh Dahyia said, “Around 10,000 doctors affiliated with the association are unhappy over two recent decisions of the state government, including the PCE ordinance and the hike in MBBS fee.”

“We want both decisions to be withdrawn and had issued an ultimatum to the government two weeks ago. A memorandum was also submitted to the administration and MLAs. However, the government failed to address our demands,” said Rakesh Vig convener of the IMA action committee.

“All hospitals and clinics of the state will keep services suspended on Tuesday,” he said.

‘GOVT TRYING TO HIDE ITS FAILURE’

“The government wants to bring private healthcare in Punjab under its thumb to control the sector through the backdoor. This is being done to hide its own failure in providing quality and affordable healthcare to people, which is the fundamental duty of any government,” the IMA members said in the memorandum.

Association members said the acts needed to regulate hospitals and doctors had already been implemented by the Punjab Medical Council and MCI in all respects and the hospital buildings were being regulated by local building laws. Hence, there was no need for an extra regulatory body.

Members said if the government failed to accept their demands, including providing a one-year extension to the hospital to install sewerage treatment plants, the state council will decide the further course of action on June 28.

top news
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Ramdev claims to have made 1st vaccine against Covid-19, recovery in 7 days
Ramdev claims to have made 1st vaccine against Covid-19, recovery in 7 days
States to get 50,000 ‘Made in India’ ventilators from Centre to fight Covid-19
States to get 50,000 ‘Made in India’ ventilators from Centre to fight Covid-19
‘Sellers to mention ‘country of origin’ on products for GeM platform’: Govt
‘Sellers to mention ‘country of origin’ on products for GeM platform’: Govt
Live: PepsiCo plant in Beijing shut after 8 employees test Covid-19 positive
Live: PepsiCo plant in Beijing shut after 8 employees test Covid-19 positive
Sonia Gandhi keeps up attack over China face-off, Covid-19
Sonia Gandhi keeps up attack over China face-off, Covid-19
‘Superb timers’: Ex-England pacer on Ganguly, Dravid’s Test debut
‘Superb timers’: Ex-England pacer on Ganguly, Dravid’s Test debut
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 LiveCGBSE Board Result declared

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In