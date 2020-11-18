e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Privatisation of Chandigarh power dept: Adani, Tata, 7 other firms show interest

Privatisation of Chandigarh power dept: Adani, Tata, 7 other firms show interest

Whether they actually participate in the bidding process will be confirmed later

chandigarh Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Nine firms have expressed interest in bidding for privatisation of electricity distribution in Chandigarh.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said the request for proposal was issued to nine intended bidders, including Torrent Power Limited, Adani Transmission Limited, Tata Power Company Limited, GMR Generation Asset Limited, India Power Corporation Limited, DNH Power Distribution Corporation Limited, NTPC Electricity Supply Limited, Sterlite Power and CESC Limited on the payment of ₹5 lakh each.

These firms can now examine in greater details different aspects of electricity distribution and performance of the UT electricity department. Whether they actually participate in the bidding process will be confirmed later.

The Centre had directed the administration to privatise electricity distribution. The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission had also issued directions to the administration for restructuring the department, mandatory under the Electricity Act, 2003.

Thereon, the administration on November 9 had invited bids for privatisation of the department, which primarily involves the distribution of supply. An empowered committee has been constituted to oversee the process. The administration has assured the central government that the process will be completed by the year end.

