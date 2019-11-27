Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit: GMADA to spend ₹15 cr on sprucing up Mohali Airport Road for two-day event

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 01:13 IST

Mohali :

In the wake of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit -2019, which is to be held on December 5 and 6 at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Sector 81, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is spending a whopping ₹15 crore for sprucing up the Airport Road and area around ISB.

COST BREAKDOWN

Development work pertaining to maintenance of roads and providing and fixing of road furniture is in full swing. Fixing of road furniture including cat eyes, solar studs, delineators and kerb painting is in progress on various roads in the vicinity of the international airport. The estimated cost of these works is ₹4.27 crore.

Girish Dayalan, chief administrator of GMADA, said to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, GMADA is working on increasing the green cover in the area under its jurisdiction, under Mission Tandrust Punjab.

Works amounting to approximately ₹9.10 crore are being executed. These works comprise plantation of saplings of specimen (ornamental) plants, flowers, shrubs and grass on the Airport Road, green belts and central verge of PR 7 Road.

The authority is also undertaking plantation and landscaping in sectors 77, 78, 79 and 80 of Mohali, the cost of which is estimated to be ₹1.75 crore approximately.

Superintending engineer of the municipal corporation, Ashwani Chaudhary, said, “We are beautifying the area along the stretch from village Jagatpura to Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research(IISER). The area will be cleaned and saplings of different trees, including bottle palm, palmaria and permanent shrub will be planted.”

Landscaping at the entrance of Mohali is also being done, grills are being installed, trees are being pruned, the central verge is being cleaned and congress and wild grass is being removed, he added.

NOT PROVIDING FUNDS FOR BASIC AMENITIES

On the other hand, Vinod Sharma, president, Aerocity Welfare Society, said, “If they can afford to spend ₹15 crore on sprucing up the Airport Road, why cannot they provide us basic amenities in our localities. GMADA promised us that it would deliver the basic infrastructure in 2014, but the work is still continuing and we have

reasons to believe it will take another 10 years for completion,” he said.