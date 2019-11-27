e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit: GMADA to spend ₹15 cr on sprucing up Mohali Airport Road for two-day event

The summit will be held on December 5 and 6 at the Indian School of Business

chandigarh Updated: Nov 27, 2019 01:13 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Beautification work underway on the Airport Road in Mohali on Tuesday.
Beautification work underway on the Airport Road in Mohali on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
         

Mohali :

In the wake of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit -2019, which is to be held on December 5 and 6 at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Sector 81, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is spending a whopping ₹15 crore for sprucing up the Airport Road and area around ISB.

COST BREAKDOWN

Development work pertaining to maintenance of roads and providing and fixing of road furniture is in full swing. Fixing of road furniture including cat eyes, solar studs, delineators and kerb painting is in progress on various roads in the vicinity of the international airport. The estimated cost of these works is ₹4.27 crore.

Girish Dayalan, chief administrator of GMADA, said to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, GMADA is working on increasing the green cover in the area under its jurisdiction, under Mission Tandrust Punjab.

Works amounting to approximately ₹9.10 crore are being executed. These works comprise plantation of saplings of specimen (ornamental) plants, flowers, shrubs and grass on the Airport Road, green belts and central verge of PR 7 Road.

The authority is also undertaking plantation and landscaping in sectors 77, 78, 79 and 80 of Mohali, the cost of which is estimated to be ₹1.75 crore approximately.

Superintending engineer of the municipal corporation, Ashwani Chaudhary, said, “We are beautifying the area along the stretch from village Jagatpura to Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research(IISER). The area will be cleaned and saplings of different trees, including bottle palm, palmaria and permanent shrub will be planted.”

Landscaping at the entrance of Mohali is also being done, grills are being installed, trees are being pruned, the central verge is being cleaned and congress and wild grass is being removed, he added.

NOT PROVIDING FUNDS FOR BASIC AMENITIES

On the other hand, Vinod Sharma, president, Aerocity Welfare Society, said, “If they can afford to spend ₹15 crore on sprucing up the Airport Road, why cannot they provide us basic amenities in our localities. GMADA promised us that it would deliver the basic infrastructure in 2014, but the work is still continuing and we have
reasons to believe it will take another 10 years for completion,” he said.

top news
BJP’s Maharastra plan unravels after Ajit Pawar throws in the towel
BJP’s Maharastra plan unravels after Ajit Pawar throws in the towel
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
Pawar vs Pawar: How uncle ended nephew’s coup bid
Pawar vs Pawar: How uncle ended nephew’s coup bid
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019| Our message for voters is stability and security: Raghubar Das
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019| Our message for voters is stability and security: Raghubar Das
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News