Property tax: 1 lakh assessees in Chandigarh to get advance notices by May end

Updated: May 10, 2020 02:03 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) will dispatch property tax assessment notices to over 1 lakh people and institutions by the end of May to pay the tax for 2020-21 with rebate between June 1 and July 31.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said with the curfew relaxation already in place, collection of property tax on both residential and commercial properties will start on June 1. Advanced tax notices with tax amount and due date will reach all assessees by May 31, which will help assessees pay in time and also help MC increase tax compliance in all categories, he added.

Tax can be paid physically at e-sampark centres, while online payment can be made at e-sampark portal (http://sampark.chd.nic.in).

Recovery of tax not paid for 2019 with interest and penalty will start in June.

NEW RATES APPLICABLE

Yadav said the hike in property tax rates was already notified by the UT administration. Hence, advanced notices will be sent as per the revised rates. MC had approved 20% hike in existing rates last year, which was cleared by the UT administration in March.

In 2019-20, MC collected Rs 52 crore in tax, covering over 80% assessees across all categories. It targets Rs 48-crore collection this year. A tax branch official said since most of the previous dues were recovered from major account holders, overall collection this year will be lower.

GET REBATE OR PAY PENALTY

Residents will get 20% rebate while commercial units can claim 10% rebate if they pay the property tax between June 1 and July 31. After this two-month window, assessees will have to pay 25% penalty, along with the dues.

EXEMPTIONS

Economically weaker section

Defence personnel and veterans

Widows

Differently abled people entitled for benefits under I-T Act