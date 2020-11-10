e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / PU's controller of exams appointed as V-C of Rayat Bahra University

PU’s controller of exams appointed as V-C of Rayat Bahra University

Parvinder was appointed as controller of examination of PU in 2013

chandigarh Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Parvinder Singh
Parvinder Singh
         

Panjab University’s controller of examinations Parvinder Singh has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Rayat Bahra University, Mohali.

The announcement was made in an office order issued by the chancellor of Rayat Bahra University Gurvinder Singh Bahra on Tuesday. Parvinder Singh has been appointed as the V-C for five years from the date of joining. According to the office order, he will be allowed to take a notional break on December 30 and 31, 2022 to wind up his previous post.

Parvinder was appointed as controller of examination of PU in 2013. Before that, he was a teacher in the department of chemistry at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 42, Chandigarh, for 22 years during which he headed the department for six years.

He is a life member of the Teaching Education Research Association of the USA and the North America Education Institute.

