PU’s female security guard files sexual harassment complaint

Accuses a senior security officer of threatening her: committee begins investigation

chandigarh Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 01:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A female security guard at Panjab University has filed a sexual harassment complaint against a senior colleague to Panjab University Committee against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH).

The complainant requested action on her previous complaint against a male employee of the varsity’s security wing that she had filed in 2014. She claimed while they had reached a compromise in 2014, which she alleged she was forced into, the security officer concerned was threatening her again after she sought a copy of the compromise.

Following her fresh complaint, PUCASH is investigating the matter and has held several meetings already. A PUCASH member, requesting anonymity, said, “The matter was settled between them in 2014 and no fresh incident, which can amount to sexual harassment, has taken place.”

