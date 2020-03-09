PU syndicate nod to new treatment rates at dental college

chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) syndicate on Sunday approved the revised rates of treatment at the Dr Harvash Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital on campus.

The decision came after deliberations on the recommendation of a panel constituted by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. The panel, in its January 9 meeting, had proposed up to five-fold increase in the charges for various dental treatments (see box).

The panel has also recommended a proposal to be put up that some part of the increased revenue be marked back to the dental institute for upgrade of the existing setup.

“As per the recommendation of the committee, the syndicate members have approved the revised treatment rates at the dental institute. This will help in generating revenue from the institute,” said a syndicate member.