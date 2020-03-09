e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / PU syndicate nod to new treatment rates at dental college

PU syndicate nod to new treatment rates at dental college

Up to five-fold increase in the charges for various dental treatments as proposed by a panel appointed by the V-C in its January 9 meeting

chandigarh Updated: Mar 09, 2020 00:27 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The decision came in a meeting of syndicate on Sunday.
The decision came in a meeting of syndicate on Sunday.
         

Panjab University (PU) syndicate on Sunday approved the revised rates of treatment at the Dr Harvash Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital on campus.

The decision came after deliberations on the recommendation of a panel constituted by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. The panel, in its January 9 meeting, had proposed up to five-fold increase in the charges for various dental treatments (see box).

Hindustantimes

The panel has also recommended a proposal to be put up that some part of the increased revenue be marked back to the dental institute for upgrade of the existing setup.

“As per the recommendation of the committee, the syndicate members have approved the revised treatment rates at the dental institute. This will help in generating revenue from the institute,” said a syndicate member.

tags
top news
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
Bangladesh postpones events after detecting 3 coronavirus cases
Bangladesh postpones events after detecting 3 coronavirus cases
Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London
Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news