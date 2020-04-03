PU to train 60 teachers from 9 varsities in online teaching techniques from April 4

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 00:57 IST

Panjab University (PU) is all set conduct a seven-day training programme for teachers on online teaching techniques from Saturday amid the coronavirus lockdown.

More than 60 teachers from nine universities across the country, including Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Pune University will take part in the programme.

It will be organised through Zoom cloud and teachers will be oriented about the usage of Google Classroom and teaching interactions through Zoom cloud and other related software.

PU dean education professor Jatinder Grover, said, “As educational institutes across the country are shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is the need of an hour to apprise teachers of the procedures of online teaching. Since majority of the teachers are not fully aware about using online platforms, this online programme is being conducted.”

A PU senator said, “Both students and teachers are finding it difficult to switch from classrooms to online mode. Some teachers do not have their teaching materials with them and they are not even familiar with online teaching modes.”

During the course, experts from National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration, Ambedkar University, Delhi, Dr BR Ambedkar University, Delhi, and Panjab University, Chandigarh, will speak on usage of online platforms in an effective manner.

An expert from the McGill University, Canada, will deliver a special lecture. PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said, “The online teaching procedures will be shared during this faculty development programme and it will enhance the professional abilities of the teachers.”