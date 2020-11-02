Public grievance redressal system launched in Ludhiana

chandigarh

The Punjab government has launched a digital public grievance redressal system (PGRS) as a one-stop web portal to address complaints of residents in a time-bound manner.

Divulging the details, Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma said that with the PGRS operational now, citizens can submit their grievances to the government departments concerned by logging in at connect.punjab.gov.in.

He added that the single-technology interface PGRS developed by the department of governance reforms and public grievances will bring in accountability and transparency into the system.

He said that once the grievance is resolved, the applicant will receive an automated feedback call.

In case the applicant is not satisfied with the resolution provided, the issue will be further escalated to higher authorities, he added.