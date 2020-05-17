Public transport to be back on track in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: May 17, 2020 23:24 IST

After nearly two months of remaining off road, public transport in Chandigarh is all set to be back on track.

With the central government issuing fresh guidelines for the lockdown 4.0 post May 17, the UT administration is planning to resume public transport, allow interstate movement of vehicles and persons without passes and opening of Sector 17 and Madhya Marg markets among other relaxations in the city.

The final decision on relaxations will be taken in a meeting to be presided over by UT administrator VPS Badnore on Monday.

The city was placed under lockdown on the midnight of May 3, after the curfew imposed since March 24 was lifted. A number of relaxations were also allowed between 7am and 7pm.

Manoj Kumar Parida, UT adviser, said, “As per the central government guidelines, we are considering to resume local and interstate bus services. Apart from this, a decision will also be taken on whether to open Madhya Marg and Sector 17 markets besides other congested ones in Sectors 19 and 22. Chandigarh is a union territory, and directions of the ministry of home affairs will be followed. The final decision will be taken by the UT administrator on Monday. Status quo will continue till formal orders are issued by the administration.”

Manoj Kumar Parida, UT adviser

Discussion will also be held on whether to continue with odd-even formula for opening shops in inner sector markets.

On Sunday, the Centre allowed interstate transport in public and private vehicles in the fourth phase of lockdown, with mutual consent of states and UTs. The public transport will be opened with partial capacity, as only 50% of the seats will be allowed to be used.

Decision on red zone too

With the Centre empowering states and UTs to delineate red, orange and green zones, the UT administration will also be deciding on the red zone designation for the city.

As many as 191 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the city till Sunday evening with no fresh case reported for the last four days.

“Majority of the cases are from six containment zones, and there has been no fresh case for the last four days. The administrator will take the final decision on whether to keep the entire city under red zone or only limited areas,” said a senior UT official, who didn’t want to be named.

The city, designated as a red zone on April 15, has six containment zones. Within these containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed. There will be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

LOCKDOWN 4.0 IN CHANDIGARH

Night curfew will continue to remain in force on the movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, between 7pm and 7am

WHAT WILL REMAIN CLOSED

All domestic and international air travel of passengers

Schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions

Hotels, restaurants a, bars and other hospitality services

Cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, other gatherings and large congregations

All religious places, places of worship

WHAT’S LIKELY TO OPEN

As per the central government’s directions, all other activities will be permitted except those specifically prohibited under the guidelines

Local and interstate bus service

Intercity movement of people and vehicles without passes

Markets on sector-dividing roads and Sector 17

E-commerce activities for non-essential goods

Restaurants permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items

Sports complexes and stadiums, without spectators

Cycle rickshaws, auto rickshaws, taxis and cab aggregators

Barber shops, spas and salons