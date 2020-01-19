Punjab: 1.45 lakh take teachers eligibility test

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:03 IST

As many as 1.54 lakh candidates took the teachers eligibility test (TET) conducted by the Punjab School Education Board at 400 centres across the state on Sunday.

The test was conducted in two shifts –for primary level in the morning and for high secondary-level teachers in the evening.

After securing at least 60% marks in TET, the candidates will be eligible to take further tests to become subject teachers in the state government-run schools.

According to secretary, school education, Kirshan Kumar, the test was conducted in a smooth manner and all efforts were made to check use of unfair means.

Two cases of impersonation, one each in Faridkot and Muktsar were detected. Kumar added that 15% candidates didn’t turn up to appear for the test as tight arrangements were made to check unfair means.