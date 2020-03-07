e-paper
Punjab and Haryana HC stays notices of protests by PGIMER employees’ unions

PGI Employees’ Union (non-faculty) had called for a symbolic protest from 10am to 11am on March 12 and an indefinite hunger strike from March 19 to protest against non-fulfilment of various demands

chandigarh Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab and Haryana high court stayed notices of some employees’ unions of Post Graduate Institute of Medial Education and Research (PGIMER) for going on strikes and holding protests on different dates in March and April.

The high court bench of justice RS Jha acted on the plea of one, Vijay Bansal, who told court that their call for protest is illegal in view of services of a hospital covered under East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1947.

PGI Employees’ Union (non-faculty) has called for a symbolic protest from 10am to 11 am on March 12 and an indefinite hunger strike from March 19 to protest against non-fulfilment of various demands.

The employees’ union, OT technical staff association, had given notice to hold candle light protest march on March 6 and a two-hour tool down protest on March 16.

They have also given notice for a one-day mass casual leave on April 7.

Bansal had demanded that UT Police be directed so that there is no law and order problem. He further asked for the institute to be directed so that patient care is not affected.

