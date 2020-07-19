Punjab BJP treasurer, CMCH associate director among 69 test positive in Ludhiana dist

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:24 IST

Ludhiana district on Sunday reported 69 fresh Covid-19 infections and four deaths. With this, the number of positive cases in the district has reached 1,770, and death toll, 47. Currently, there are 550 active cases.

Treasurer of Punjab unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gurdev Sharma Debi, who was suffering from cough, cold and fever for nearly a week, tested positive, following which he was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H).

Dr Satish, BJP spokesperson, said all party offices in the state will remain closed till July 31 amid the outbreak.

Earlier, Congress councillor from Ward No 88, Manpreet Singh, and former youth Congress district president, Rajiv Raja, had tested positive.

Besides this, Moses Prashant Rao, 49, associate director of Christian Medical College and Hospital, tested positive.

A clerical department employee of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) also tested positive.

Two referred to civil hospital die in transit

Shockingly, two patients, a 72- year- old woman from Janakpuri, and a 55- year- old man from Islam Ganj, who were referred from Mohandai Oswal Hospital and DMC&H respectively to civil hospital were declared dead on arrival.

As per the statement issued by the health department, both patients were suffering from comorbidities and died on their way to the hospital. It was not mentioned as to why they were referred to the civil hospital.

When asked, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “We have asked both hospitals to state the medical intervention which was not available with them due to which the patients were referred to civil hospital.”

Despite repeated attempts, Dr Rajesh Mahajan and Sarita Kumari, in-charge of Covid-19 units of DMC&H and Mohandai Oswal respectively, were not available for comments.

Also, a 41- year- old man from Lohara, who was suffering from chronic lung disease, and a 55- year- old man from Bhamia village died at Government Rajindra Hospital in Ludhiana.

As many as 11 patients were tested positive in Ram Nagar near Sangeet Cinema, and has been declared a micro-containment zone. Besides, a 50 year- old man and 51- year- old Bank of India employee was also tested positive.

PAU staffer, husband test positive

A senior assistant at school of business studies, PAU, and her husband, residents of 12/21 PAU Campus also tested positive. The vet varsity has asked all those who have come in contact with or worked with them to self-quarantine in their homes and not come for work.