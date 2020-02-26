Punjab cabinet clears setting up of prisons development board

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 22:20 IST

Chandigarh The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday decided to set up Punjab Prisons Development Board, on the lines of Telangana, so as to engage jail inmates in a gainful economic activity and to reduce crimes in prisons.

The board will be chaired by the CM, while jails minister will be senior vice-chairperson and additional chief Secretary or principal secretary or secretary to department of prisons vice-chairperson.

BUDGET ESTIMATES CLEARED

Presentation of supplementary demands for grants for the year 2019-20 and budget estimates for the year 2020-21 was also cleared in the meeting. The government will present the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year on February 28. The audit reports of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for the year 2017-18 were also given a go ahead which will be tabled during the ongoing budget session.

NOD FOR ENACTMENT OF SLUM DWELLERS ACT

To address the needs of the slum dwellers, the cabinet gave approval to enact the Punjab Slum Dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Act, 2020. A spokesperson said that the management of slums in the urban areas of the state was an area of concern for the growth of the cities.