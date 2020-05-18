e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab can borrow ₹12,000 cr more, but govt not enthused

Punjab can borrow ₹12,000 cr more, but govt not enthused

Punjab is already among the most indebted states with a debt-gross state domestic product ratio of 40%

chandigarh Updated: May 18, 2020 23:09 IST
Navneet Sharma
Navneet Sharma
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Centre’s decision to raise borrowing limits for states from 3% to 5% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) for 2020-21 will allow the Punjab government a headroom of ₹12,000 crore in the current fiscal.

The state government had pegged its borrowing from the market at ₹18,827 crore during the current financial year and the enhancement in the limit under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act will allow it access to extra funds to meet the shortfall in revenues due to the Covid-19 outbreak, according to senior officials.

While the state will be able to borrow additional ₹3,000, or say 0.5% of the enhanced FRBM limit, straightaway from the market, the rest is linked to reforms in four areas – universalisation of ‘one nation, one ration card’, ease of doing business, power distribution and achieving an increase in the revenues of the urban local bodies.

Of the enhanced borrowing limit, 1% — four tranches of 0.25% — is linked to clearly specified reform actions and a further 0.5% hike will be granted if milestones are achieved in at least three out of the four reform areas. “The state (Punjab) has already integrated with the ‘one nation, one ration card’ system and is progressing well on ease of doing well and power distribution reforms. The public policy reforms-linked enhancement in the FRBM limit is per se a good step, but it is just additional borrowing limit without no relief or support in interest, and not a stimulus or grant. We were expecting more revenue deficit grant from the Centre as a stimulus to combat Covid-19,” said a senior official who did not want to be named.

The debt-stressed state government, whose tax revenues got severely hit due to the coronavirus-induced national lockdown, had requested the Centre to relax the borrowing limit from 3 per cent to 4 per cent of GSDP, but has been circumspect in market borrowings so far. The state finance department has borrowed ₹2,600 crore by way of government securities in the first six weeks of the current financial year. “There is a full year ahead and no one knows how things will pan out from here. The market borrowings will depend entirely on cash flows or debt repayment schedule,” he said.

Punjab is already among the most indebted states with a debt-gross state domestic product ratio of 40%. At ₹2.29 lakh crore as on March 31, 2020, the rising debt is seen as one of the major causes of the state’s fiscal woes. The state government had shelled out around ₹17,600 crore as interest payments during the previous fiscal. These borrowings have been going into debt servicing or meeting day-to-day expenditure, and not in the creation of income-generating capital assets.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In