Punjab CM boosts frontline workers’ morale, shares Covid-19 child survivor’s clip

He shared a video of a two-and-a-half year old who had recovered from Covid-19 in Patiala

chandigarh Updated: May 16, 2020 13:55 IST
Sharing the video, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said it was heartening to see affirmation of the mother and daughter’s trust in our doctors and healthcare staff.(HT PHOTO )
         

Boosting the morale of frontline Covid-19 warriors, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh shared a video clip of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who recovered from coronavirus and was discharged from a hospital in Patiala city.

The 28-second clip shows the girl receiving flowers. Expressing gratitude, her mother sang a poem, “Doctor, doctor how do you do. We are here to say you thank you. You are great and next to god. We love you a lot, thank you.”

In the end, the girl, too, thanks the health workers.

 

“Happy to share a short video of a young Covid-19 patient, aged 2.5 years, at the time of her discharge from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. Heartening to see affirmation of their trust in our doctors and healthcare staff. I am sure it will motivate all of us!” said the CM in a tweet.

