Punjab CM boosts frontline workers’ morale, shares Covid-19 child survivor’s clip

chandigarh

Updated: May 16, 2020 13:55 IST

Boosting the morale of frontline Covid-19 warriors, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh shared a video clip of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who recovered from coronavirus and was discharged from a hospital in Patiala city.

The 28-second clip shows the girl receiving flowers. Expressing gratitude, her mother sang a poem, “Doctor, doctor how do you do. We are here to say you thank you. You are great and next to god. We love you a lot, thank you.”

In the end, the girl, too, thanks the health workers.

Happy to share a short video of a young #Covid19 patient Arshiya, aged 2.5 years, at the time of her discharge from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. Heartening to see affirmation of their trust in our doctors & healthcare staff. I am sure it will motivate all of us! pic.twitter.com/7HfMNkLcz8 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 15, 2020

“Happy to share a short video of a young Covid-19 patient, aged 2.5 years, at the time of her discharge from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. Heartening to see affirmation of their trust in our doctors and healthcare staff. I am sure it will motivate all of us!” said the CM in a tweet.