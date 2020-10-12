e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Engineering College to discontinue MTech in industrial design programme

Punjab Engineering College to discontinue MTech in industrial design programme

In the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic sessions, no admissions in the course took place

chandigarh Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 05:18 IST
Dar Ovais
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The PEC senate in its last meeting had approved the proposal for closure of the programme, but the final call will be taken by the board of governors.
The PEC senate in its last meeting had approved the proposal for closure of the programme, but the final call will be taken by the board of governors.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

With no admissions taking place for two consecutive academic years, Punjab Engineering College (PEC) is considering closure of its masters programme in industrial design.

The proposal was discussed in the last senate meeting of the institution. During the 2017-18 academic session, 15 students were admitted in the MTech (industrial design) course, against 18 seats on offer.

The course is self-supporting, however, over the last few years, there has been a drop in the admissions. For the 2018-19 academic session, only three students were admitted. The minimum requirement for running the course is 50%. In the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic sessions, no admissions have taken place.

The PEC senate in its last meeting had approved the proposal for closure of the programme, but the final call will be taken by the board of governors (BoG).

New PhD programmes to be introduced

Approval has been given for five new PhD programmes in the applied science department of PEC. The programmes include density functional theory, advanced experimental methods in material sciences, applied computational methods, functional polymer materials and advanced organometallic chemistry.

In the senate meeting, it was decided that if the number of students is less than five in any course, the teaching load will not be counted and the course may be run in online mode. Also, two new open elective courses have been approved for the undergraduate final year.

top news
India considers using more than one Covid-19 vaccine
India considers using more than one Covid-19 vaccine
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Spike in cases of social media ‘abuse’: Officials
Spike in cases of social media ‘abuse’: Officials
GST Council to discuss revenue issue for third time today
GST Council to discuss revenue issue for third time today
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
Bihar polls: Raghopur, Hasanpur seats to decide fate of Lalu’s two sons
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians win a power game over Delhi Capitals
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised in Sindh; activist says only 20 of 428 left
Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised in Sindh; activist says only 20 of 428 left
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In