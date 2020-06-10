Punjab government suggests three names for the post of Chandigarh SSP

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 01:16 IST

The Punjab government on Tuesday suggested the names of three Punjab cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the UT administration for the post of UT senior superintendent of police (SSP).

The post of UT SSP is reserved for Punjab-cadre IPS officers.

The Punjab home department has sent the names of Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a 2009 batch officer currently serving as SSP, Mohali; Patil Ketan Baliram, a 2010 batch officer serving as AIG, counter intelligence, in Amritsar; and Vivek Sheel Soni, a 2011 batch officer who is currently SSP, Ludhiana Rural.

The term of incumbent SSP Nilambari Jagadale, a 2008 Punjab-cadre officer, ends in August. Jagadale took charge on August 22, 2017.

The panel of names will be considered by the UT administrator, and thereafter will be recommended to the Union home ministry for approval.

The Chandigarh administration had sent a request for a panel of names for the SSP post to the Punjab government more than two months ago, and again sent a reminder last week.