Punjab govt employee among eight new cases in Chandigarh, tally climbs to 365

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:43 IST

A 35-year-old employee of Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC), Sector 35, was among the eight new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the city on Tuesday. The total number of cases now stands at 365.

According to health officials, the staffer last attended office on June 4, prompting them to test his 18 workplace contacts and four family contacts. The source of infection is not known.

His 10 community contacts are asymptomatic at the moment.

Out of the other seven cases, two have been reported from Sector 41, three from Khuda Ali Sher and one each from Bapu Dham Colony and Ram Darbar.

The Sector 41 patients - two females, aged 22 and 54, from the same family, are contacts of a positive patient who had recently returned from Delhi.

The Khuda Ali Sher patients are two males, aged seven and two, and a 55-year-old woman. Officials said they were family contacts of a couple, who had returned from Uttar Pradesh and were found positive earlier.

At Bapu Dham Colony, a 12-year-old boy, who is the family contact of another positive patient, was also confirmed infected.

The man tested positive in Ram Darbar is 58 years old. He is a workplace contact of four positive patients, who are employees of a private factory in Dera Bassi. Authorities have traced his 23 community contacts, while two family contacts are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, an 80-year-old woman from Bapu Dham Colony was discharged from PGIMER and shifted to the Post Discharge Quarantine Facility at Sood Dharamshala.

With this, 302 of the total 365 patients have recovered so far, leaving 57 active cases. A total of six people have succumbed to the virus. The city’s recovery rate stands at 82.73%.