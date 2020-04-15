e-paper
Punjab, Haryana HC legal service panel offers assistance through Google Duo app

Punjab, Haryana HC legal service panel offers assistance through Google Duo app

The video-calling facility will be used to assist litigants with most urgent cases

chandigarh Updated: Apr 15, 2020 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
The High Court (HC) Legal Service Committee has, in most urgent cases, started providing legal assistance to litigants through the Google Duo video-calling app.

The move has been made following the directions of committee chairperson Justice Daya Chaudhary due to difficulty in providing legal assistance through the front desk office amid lockdown.

The jail superintendents of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh have been directed to make the convicts/ litigants aware about their right for filing appeals in courts.

The litigants have also been told that they will now face no problems in filing appeals or petitions and that other proceedings will also be carried out smoothly.

The official statement reads, “The litigants may make mention of urgency before officer on special duty (listing), Mobile no - 858800322, and in his absence, before registrar (computerisation), Mobile no - 8053635222, for getting their cases listed before appropriate court.”

“The legal retainers are working during the lockdown as per details mentioned on the committee website. All concerned are at liberty to contact officials who have been assigned the duty, on mobile numbers (helpline numbers): Legal assistant - 9872004422, superintendent grade 1- 9417454634, superintendent grade 1 - 9988694811,” the statement reads.

