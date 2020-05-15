Punjab in a fix over new discharge guidelines for asymptomatic cases

chandigarh

The Punjab health department is in a fix over the new discharge guidelines of Union ministry of health and family welfare for treatment of asymptomatic patients of Covid-19.

The new guidelines say any patient can be sent to ‘home isolation’ if he is asymptomatic when he is tested positive.

However, the state health department has strong reservations on the issue, keeping in mind the history of large number of suspects jumping the home quarantine.

“We are discussing the issue at the higher level and with our experts as people often jump home quarantine and pose danger to others. Guidelines are being framed on the discharge of the asymptomatic patients,” Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, nodal officer for Covid-19, said.

Notably, more than 75% of Covid-19 cases in Punjab are asymptomatic. In case of 1,225 Nanded-returnees found positive for the virus, only around 35 were showing symptoms.

As per the Union health ministry guidelines, a patient has to follow 17-day home isolation from the date of testing and if he or she does not develop fever for 10 days, there is no need for testing after the home isolation is over.

Notably, Punjab on Thursday also modified Union health ministry’s new discharge protocol for symptomatic patients.

“The ministry says if any symptomatic patient with no fever or other symptoms for three consecutive days can be sent to home isolation. However, Punjab has amended this protocol. When symptomatic patients will stop showing symptoms during treatment, we will observe them for five days and will discharge only if he continues to remain asymptomatic,” a senior health functionary.

STATE WITNESSES SHARP DIP IN DAILY ADDITION OF CASES

Dr Bhaskar said only three patients tested positive for the virus on Friday and the state has added just 18 cases in past four days.

“What is more satisfactory for us is that the dip was witnessed when our testing has increased in the past ten days. The surge in the cases earlier was due to testing of Punjabi’s stuck in other parts of the country, including Kota and Nanded,” he added.

Since May 10, Punjab has conducted more than 9,000 tests and has recorded 112 new positive cases, most of whom are Nanded-returnees.