Punjab International Trade Expo 2019: 19 focal points in state to be revamped soon

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 23:09 IST

With the initiation of Centre’s “one district, one focal point scheme”, Punjab has chosen 19 district focal points across the state for revamping it, Punjab industries director Sibin C said while addressing the representatives of industries at the ongoing Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) on Sunday.

Being organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and hosted by district administration in Ranjit Avenue locality here, the expo will conclude on Monday.

He said that to strengthen the basic industrial infrastructure, 19 districts have been identified and nearly ₹200 crores will be invested to revamp each focal point. He said that for empowering industry, state govt is giving ₹2500 crore annual subsidy despite only ₹2300 crore is meant for power subsidy.

RS Sachdeva, mentor, Punjab chapter PHDCCI, said in view of the tremendous response generated by such expos, PHD chamber has also decided to organise PITEX in Ludhiana to give a boost to industries. Karan Gilhotra, chairman, state chapter PHDCCI, thanked local administration for overwhelming support.

Sanjay Aggarwal, senior vice-president, PHD chamber mentioned that on the pattern of ‘one district one product’ policy in Uttar Pradesh, district-focused product policy should be implemented in Punjab.