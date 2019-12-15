e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Chandigarh

Punjab International Trade Expo 2019: 19 focal points in state to be revamped soon

The expo is being organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and hosted by district administration

chandigarh Updated: Dec 15, 2019 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

With the initiation of Centre’s “one district, one focal point scheme”, Punjab has chosen 19 district focal points across the state for revamping it, Punjab industries director Sibin C said while addressing the representatives of industries at the ongoing Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) on Sunday.

Being organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and hosted by district administration in Ranjit Avenue locality here, the expo will conclude on Monday.

He said that to strengthen the basic industrial infrastructure, 19 districts have been identified and nearly ₹200 crores will be invested to revamp each focal point. He said that for empowering industry, state govt is giving ₹2500 crore annual subsidy despite only ₹2300 crore is meant for power subsidy.

RS Sachdeva, mentor, Punjab chapter PHDCCI, said in view of the tremendous response generated by such expos, PHD chamber has also decided to organise PITEX in Ludhiana to give a boost to industries. Karan Gilhotra, chairman, state chapter PHDCCI, thanked local administration for overwhelming support.

Sanjay Aggarwal, senior vice-president, PHD chamber mentioned that on the pattern of ‘one district one product’ policy in Uttar Pradesh, district-focused product policy should be implemented in Punjab.

top news
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
CAA fire rages in Delhi, buses torched; cops lathi-charge agitators
AMU closed till Jan 5 after violence on campus, internet services suspended
AMU closed till Jan 5 after violence on campus, internet services suspended
Late night protests at Delhi police headquarters against Jamia crackdown
Late night protests at Delhi police headquarters against Jamia crackdown
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
‘Situation under control now’: Delhi cop on violent protest | Citizenship law
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News