Punjab no more among 10 worst coronavirus-hit states

The state now is on the 12th position, the latest data shows

chandigarh Updated: May 26, 2020 22:14 IST
In what is being seen as a relief to the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, the state does not figure on the list of India’s 10 worst coronavirus-hit states anymore.

The state now is on the 12th position, the latest data shows.

It was on May 3 when Punjab, after a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in the wake of the return of pilgrims to Takht Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded, entered the list of 10 worst-hit states.

The state improved in ranking as Bihar (2,686) and Karnataka (2,180) added several cases in past few days, as per the data of the Union health and family welfare ministry till May 25.

As per the government’s figures, Punjab has reported 2,081 cases so far.

The 10 worst-affected states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh apart from Bihar and Karnataka.

Punjab’s neighbouring state Haryana was on 16th rank whereas Jammu and Kashmir is on 14th place. A sharp decline in new cases is the last fortnight or so is being seen as the biggest reason behind Punjab’s exit from the list of 10 worst-hit states. In the in last 10 days, the state has reported 135 new cases, a moderate spike when compared with many states.

Also, the state’s doubling rate has improved in the last three weeks. The rate, which was just three days on May 5, has now increased to 98 days. As against 4-5% daily increase in cases as per national figures, the state’s increase in cases varies between 0 and 1% in the past week.

Already, Punjab is on the top among all the states in terms of patients’ recovery rate which is over 92%, more than double the national average.

Four districts — Ferozepur, Mansa, Moga and Taran Taran — have reported no new cases in the last two weeks. SAS Nagar and Sangrur, which too had no fresh cases during the same period, had fresh cases on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, six districts — Rupnagar, Moga, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Mansa — had no Covid-19 case, while SAS Nagar, Sangrur, Muktsar, Faridkot, Bathinda and Barnala have active case presently.

“All this is the result of our containment strategy and the strong follow-up by our teams monitoring the suspected patients. If all goes well, we will improve further in the coming days,” state Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said.

