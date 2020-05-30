Punjab raises fine for spitting, not wearing masks in public to Rs 500

chandigarh

Updated: May 30, 2020 00:11 IST

The Punjab government on Friday enhanced stricter penalties for violating guidelines issued to contain the spread of Coronavirus by increasing the fine for spitting and not wearing masks in public to Rs 500.

The state government also increased the fine for violating the home quarantine to Rs 2,000. Previously, the state government imposed a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing masks, Rs 100 for spitting at public places, and Rs 500 for violating home quarantine guidelines.

Taking cognisance of violations of the guidelines, health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said penalties needed to be enhanced to keep Punjab safe from the coronavirus. The state government also fixed Rs 2,000 as fine for violating social-distancing norms by owners of shops or commercial places.

A fine of Rs 3,000 will be imposed on owners of buses, Rs 2,000 on cars, and Rs 500 on auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers for violating social-distancing norms, Sidhu said.

Non-payment of fine will attract legal action under IPC Section 188 (order promulgated by a public servant empowered by the law to do so), he said in a statement.

He said the Amarinder Singh government is working round-the-clock to prevent the spread of the disease.

He said Punjab became the leading state in the country in recovery of Covid-19 patients, which is around 91%.

The minister said that officials not below the post of block development and panchayat officer, naib tehsildar and any official authorised by deputy commissioners can impose the penalties under the provisions of Epidemic Disease Act.