Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Raj Bhawan slated for a ₹22-crore infrastructure overhaul

Punjab Raj Bhawan slated for a ₹22-crore infrastructure overhaul

Though both the Punjab government and the UT administration are pitching in for the new construction, Punjab is bearing most of the cost.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 22, 2020 00:46 IST
Munieshwar A Sagar, Chandigarh
Home to the governor of Punjab and UT administrator, the Punjab Raj Bhawan is in for a major infrastructure overhaul, with the addition of facilities such as a multi-purpose hall, office block and an extensive barrack for security personnel at a cost of more than ₹22 crore.

Punjab will be spending more than ₹19 crore on the construction of the multi-purpose hall spread over 52,000 sq ft in the Raj Bhawan premises. UT administration is undertaking the construction of the office space and barracks at a cost of around ₹3 crore.

Initially, the plan was for the UT to undertake construction of all three projects–barracks, multi-purpose hall and the office block. “But during the planning stage, the senior officials had second thoughts on the construction plans due to the high cost involved and it was decided that the Punjab government should bear most of the cost,” said a senior UT official requesting anonymity.

The new projects are coming up on the green spaces within the Raj Bhawan.

THE MULTI-PURPOSE HALL

The main component of the multi-purpose hall will be an auditorium to come up adjacent to the Chandigarh Golf Club. Comprising of a stage, green rooms, lobby and toilet facilities, its main hall will have a capacity of 550 persons.

In the basement of the multi-purpose hall, a banquet hall is planned. For organising small meetings, a committee-cum-conference room for 30 persons will also come up. A VIP lounge will also be a part of the complex.

“The existing Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan has a capacity of around 150 people. It has proven inadequate for hosting official functions and socio-cultural programmes. A need was felt to extend the space and consequently, a multi-purpose hall was planned,” said the official.

The project is expected to be completed in around one and a half years.

UT PROJECTS

Plans for an office space for Raj Bhawan officials were afoot for a long time. The block will have two-levels–ground and first floor.

The first floor, spread over 2,330 sq ft, will have office space for Raj Bhawan’s public relation officer, personal assistants of the governor, and governor’s ADC and other staff.

“The ground floor, spread over 4,379 sq ft, will house a conference room, a working hall where Raj Bhawan staff will sit and rooms for other officials. The basement will have a store and provision for other services,” the official said.

The barracks for the security personnel are coming up near the UT Guest House within the Raj Bhawan complex. They will have a capacity for around 80 security personnel. “9,700 sq ft ground floor will have 40-bed capacity, gym, kitchen area, etc. The first floor having a bed capacity of 40 as well will be spread over 2,300 sq ft,” the official said.

