Punjab reports 72 fresh cases

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:53 IST

Punjab on Saturday reported 72 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,630‬.

In Amritsar, 28 people tested positive for the virus. Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore said: “Eight are community transmission cases. The 20 other patients are close contacts of Covid patients. With this, the district’s tally has reached 468 cases of which 344 have recovered. The district has reported eight deaths so far.”

PREGNANT WOMAN AMONG 4 POSITIVE IN PATHANKOT

Pathankot senior medical officer Dr Bhupinder Singh said, “Four more residents of Pathankot tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. A pregnant woman had gone to Ranjit Sagar Dam Hospital for her routine check-up where she tested positive.”

10 NEW CASES IN JALANDHAR

Health officials said 10 persons, including five women and three minors, tested positive for the vius in Jalandhar of virus infection. Officials said 9,922 samples have been taken of which 8,827 tested negative while results of 630 are still awaited.

Five persons with travel history tested positive for coronavirus in Sangrur. Health officials said of these, two patients belong to Malerkotla town and the others from Sangrur villages.

2 COPS AMONG 5 TEST POSITIVE IN FARIDKOT

Five persons, including two cops tested positive for Covid-19 in Faridkot district on Saturday, with this district tally has reached 71.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said that a 25-year-old woman of Tehnan village, an assistant sub-inspector and a constable of Punjab police and two other persons were admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital at Faridkot after they tested positive.

A combine operator, who returned from Odisha on June 3, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Moga. Civil surgeon Dr Andesh Kang said the person belonged to Dadahoor village in Moga district and was home quarantined upon his return.

TWO DELHI-RETURNEES TEST POSITIVE

Two Delhi-returnees tested positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda and Fazilka districts on Saturday.

District authorities said both patients were in home quarantine since their arrival to their respective places. One patient belongs to Maur in Bathinda whereas the 64-year-old woman is a resident of Jalalabad in Fazilka. Both are being treated at government hospitals.

COP TESTS POSITIVE IN BARNALA

A constable, 30, with Mehal Kalan police station has tested positive for coronavirus in Barnala. He had come in contact with a Malerkotla-based chemist arrested by police recently on charges of drug peddling.

Seven more persons, including a family of five, have tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala.

Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said a Rajpura family residing near Mati Das Gurdwara recently returned from New Delhi.

The other patients include 46-year-old returnee from Kuwait and 26-year-old youth from Shergarh village in Patran sub-division.

Meanwhile, 16 persons tested positive for the virus in Ludhiana. While 13 belong to Ludhiana, the other three are from Amritsar, Fazilka and Delhi. Among the 13 patients tested positive from Ludhiana, four are expecting mothers and three are staff members of DMC hospital.

(Inputs from Patiala, Sangrur, Faridkot, Bathinda, Fazilka and Moga, Ludhiana)