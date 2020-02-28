e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Punjab’s debt pile puffs up

Punjab’s debt pile puffs up

chandigarh Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:21 IST
Navneet Sharma
Navneet Sharma
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab is among the most indebted state with a debt-gross state domestic product ratio of 40%. The rising debt, which is widely perceived to be the cause of its fiscal woes, means a hefty outgo on interest payments. The state shelled out ₹17,625 crore – 24% of its revenue receipts totaling ₹73,975 crore in the current fiscal – in interest payments.

But this has not stopped the state government from increasing its borrowings. The outstanding debt will stand at ₹2.29 lakh crore as per revised estimates for 2019-20 is estimated to rise to ₹2.48 lakh crore at the end of financial year 2020-21 – an increase of ₹19,330 crore. The bigger worry is that these borrowings would go into debt servicing, and not in creation of income-generating capital assets.

The outgo on account of debt services – repayment of debt (excluding ways and means advances) and interest payments – is estimated to be ₹32,002 crore, including interest payments of ₹19,075 crore as per budget estimates for 2020-21. In the next fiscal, the interest payments in alone will see an increase of ₹1,450 crore over the current year estimates. In comparison, the capital expenditure has been pegged at ₹10,280 crore as against the current year’s revised estimate of ₹19,641 crore.

These unproductive borrowings are the prime reason for the debt-trap situation where interest liability plus debt repayment is substantially higher than its fiscal deficit. Punjab’s debt burden has nearly doubled in the past six years, going up from ₹1.28 lakh crore in 2015-16 to ₹2.48 lakh crore in 2020-21 as per budget estimates.

“If the borrowed funds are invested on capital formation, the asset so created pays for itself over a period of time. But the actual capital expenditure has been much below the estimates. The government needs to change this and use borrowed funds for asset creation instead for debt servicing and meeting its day-to-day needs,” a former finance secretary said, requesting anonymity.

BALLOONING DEBT

₹92,282 crore – 2012-13

₹1,02,234 crore – 2013-14

₹1,12,366 crore – 2014-15

₹1,28,835 crore – 2015-16

₹1,82,526 crore – 2016-17

₹1,95,978 crore – 2017-18

₹2,11,917 crore – 2018-19

₹2,28,906 crore – 2019-20

₹2,48,236 crore – 2020-21 (budget estimates)

top news
NIA’s first arrest in Pulwama attack is a Jaish operative who helped suicide bomber
NIA’s first arrest in Pulwama attack is a Jaish operative who helped suicide bomber
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
FIRs filed in Delhi riot cases double in last twenty-four hours
FIRs filed in Delhi riot cases double in last twenty-four hours
Deny safe havens and financing to terrorists, say India and France
Deny safe havens and financing to terrorists, say India and France
Amit Shah to launch ‘charge sheet’ against Mamata in Bengal, unruffled TMC ‘welcomes’ move
Amit Shah to launch ‘charge sheet’ against Mamata in Bengal, unruffled TMC ‘welcomes’ move
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
Ganguly confirms new Asia Cup venue; asserts participation of IND-PAK
Ganguly confirms new Asia Cup venue; asserts participation of IND-PAK
After ice and snow, BMW puts iNEXT through extreme heat tests in African desert
After ice and snow, BMW puts iNEXT through extreme heat tests in African desert
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News