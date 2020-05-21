e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab’s electoral process in focus during webinar at Panjab University

Punjab’s electoral process in focus during webinar at Panjab University

As many as 60 people took part in the online event titled “People, politics and electoral process in Punjab”

chandigarh Updated: May 21, 2020 01:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The chief guest spoke on how the nature of electoral politics in Punjab can be assessed from the various agitations in the state over the years
The department of political science, Panjab University, organised a webinar on the electoral process in Punjab, on Wednesday.

As many as 60 people took part in the online event titled “People, politics and electoral process in Punjab”.

The chief speaker on the occasion was Kuldip Singh, director at Centre for South Central Asian Studies and consultant-cum-coordinator at IAS centre for competitive exams, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

He illustrated how the nature of electoral politics in Punjab can be assessed from the various agitations in the state over the years.

“Now, with the end of terrorism in the state, there is a new paradigm of politics where Akali Dal has moved away from ethnic politics of militancy era to moderation. It has formed a coalition with BJP to win over non-Sikh votes,” he said.

He added that developments amid the Covid-19 pandemic will determine the future of Punjab politics and the Congress may have a better chance of electoral win in the future due to its regional strength as a result of the Congress High Command’s influence and proactive role played by Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief minister.

