Chandigarh / Punjab's Faridkot becomes Covid-19 free after 51 days

Punjab’s Faridkot becomes Covid-19 free after 51 days

The district had reported 62 positive cases, including 51 Nanded pilgrims

chandigarh Updated: May 25, 2020 15:31 IST
Parteek Singh Mahal
Parteek Singh Mahal
Hindustan Times/Faridkot
Ten patients were discharged after they tested negative twice, consecutively
Ten patients were discharged after they tested negative twice, consecutively
         

With the recovery of 10 patients on Monday, there are no more active Covid-19 cases in the district.

The 10 recovered patients, include seven Nanded returnees, who were discharged from Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) on Monday.

The district had reported 62 positive cases, including 51 Nanded pilgrims. It took 51 days for the district to become Covid-19 free, the first positive case was reported on April 4.

Faridkot civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Kumar said there are no active Covid-19 cases in the district after 10 patients tested negative for the second time.

“Seven people had returned from Takht Sri Huzur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded, while three were labourers who had returned from other states. The discharged patients have been asked to stay in home quarantine,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj said appealed the people to cooperate with the administration to keep Faridkot Covid-19-free.

