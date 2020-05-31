Punjab Shiv Sena, parents protest outside MLA’s house over fee collection by schools in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: May 31, 2020 00:19 IST

Members of Shiv Sena, Punjab, and parents of students from various schools in Ludhiana held a protest outside the residence of Ludhiana central constituency MLA Surinder Dawar on Saturday over private schools charging tuition fees amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

They submitted a memorandum to the MLA who assured the parents that the matter would be taken up with the education minister.

Chairman of Shiv Sena, Punjab, Rajiv Tandon, said, “Private schools have been sending messages on WhatsApp groups created by teachers and highlighting the students whose parents have not submitted the fee. They should not be allowed to charge fees as classes have been suspended. The government needs to intervene and take a decision to provide relief to the parents.”

“Parents have taken huge economic losses and lost jobs in the last two months. How will they pay the fee? If the state government fails to provide relief, then we will continue protesting,” he added.

On May 27, the members protested outside the deputy commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum to him.