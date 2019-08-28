Punjab team emerges champion in kho-kho

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:44 IST

The 32nd Vidya Bharti North Zone kho-kho competition was held at Jitender Veer Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 71, from Saturday to Tuesday. As many as 350 students from four different states participated in the competition. The Delhi team stood first in the U-11 boys’ category while the Punjab team bagged the first position in the U-11 girls’ category. Delhi and Punjab also won the first position in the U-14 boys’ and U-14 girls’ category respectively. Punjab team was declared the overall winner. All the winners were felicitated by chief guest Narinder Bansal.

Annual film festival at Chitkara Int’l School

The Chitkara International School, Sector 25, organised its annual film festival, CineMaestro, in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The school held screening of the short films that were conceived by participants. The event was organised by CIS in collaboration with Cinevidya, Mumbai. The students got hands-on experience in filmmaking, acting, animation, choreography and video editing.The top three positions were bagged by Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, for ‘Trophy’; Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, for ‘Ab...Bas’; and Banyan Tree School for ‘A Middle School Girl’.

TKBS holds poster-making competition

The Knowledge Bus Global School organised ‘the Elysian 19’ ego and eco inter-school postermaking competition on Tuesday. Several schools from across the tricity participated in the contest. Children expressed their feelings in the form of quotations, paintings and sketches. Nyasa Chaudhary of Saupin’s School stood first in the eco minions category. Deepanshi of Aurobindo School, Chandigarh, won the first position in the eco nurturers category and Priya Thakur of Saupin’s School, Mohali, stood first in eco warriors.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 11:43 IST