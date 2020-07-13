e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab water regulatory body to oversee installation of new tubewells

Punjab water regulatory body to oversee installation of new tubewells

The body has the powers to restrict and impose conditions on digging of new tubewells besides making their registration mandatory

chandigarh Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:06 IST
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Gurpreet Singh Nibber
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

To check further depletion of groundwater in the state, the newly constituted Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority (PWRDA) has been mandated to oversee the installation of new tubewells.

The body has the powers to restrict and impose conditions on digging of new tubewells besides making their registration mandatory.

The Punjab Water Resources (Management and Regulation) Act, 2020, enacted by the state assembly in February this year, also empowers the PWRDA to shut down tubewells used for industrial purposes.

Section 15 of the Punjab Water Resources Act says, “The authority may issue directions regarding development, management, or use of groundwater which may include construction and installation of any new structure for its extraction through energised means.”

Also, the Act provides the authority the powers to frame rules for allowing new structures to extract groundwater.

Nearly 14.5 lakh agricultural tubewells are continuously pumping out subsoil water across the state, even as the rate of extraction is much higher than the recharge rate.

The extent of use of the subsoil water could be judged from the fact that thee-fourth of Punjab’s area under agriculture is dependent on it while the central groundwater board says the rate of extraction in the state is 166%.

Due to steep fall in subsoil water levels, a large number of tubewells that go dry every year have to be dug again to continue pumping out water for irrigation.

“It is good that the state government has decided to check the tubewells dug for extraction of water for agricultural and industrial purposes. Ultimately, we have to do it. There is a tubewell for every three hectares (7.5 acres) in the state,” said Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice chancellor BS Dhillon.

Punjab is one of the few states in the country to have constituted a water regulation authority.

top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In