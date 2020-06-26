e-paper
Punjab water supply dept sets up isolation centre in SBS Nagar village

The health infrastructure in other hospitals is also being ramped up to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, said water supply and sanitation minister Razia Sultana.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Representational photo
Punjab water supply and sanitation minister Razia Sultana on Friday said her department has set up an isolation centre with 50-bed capacity at Dhahan Kaleran village in SBS Nagar district.

In a statement issued here, the minister said nine air conditioning systems have been installed for the comfort of patients in a short span of time. She said ventilation system along with sodium hypochlorite solution tank on rooftop has also been provided. “The health infrastructure in other hospitals is also being ramped up to deal with the Covid-19 crisis,” said Sultana.

She added that the department has initiated emergency measures to strengthen the infrastructure to handle patients, in case of a flare-up in infections. The groundwork has already been laid to set up dedicated covid care units in different locations across all districts with the provision of beds.

Apart from this, the department is taking all necessary steps to maintain uninterrupted water supply and unhindered sewage services to the isolation centre, the minister said.

She said all 40 pump operators in the villages of Banga block have been trained about precautionary measures to be taken to combat Covid-19. She said disinfection is being carried out regularly to ensure availability of potable water for drinking purposes. Pump operators are also liaisoning with gram panchayat water and sanitation committees (GPWSCs) to maintain water supply schemes being run by them. In case of any breakdowns or leakages, technical support along with repair materials are being provided by the department in a timely manner, said Sultana.

The minister added that the department has also revamped the toilets at the covid-care centre in KC Engineering College, SBS Nagar, to ensure availability of adequate sanitation facilities to the patients. Likewise, four air-conditioning units and three drinking water coolers with RO system have been arranged and installed in a very short period of time.

