Punjab woman confesses to helping lover kill her husband, arrested

The wife of a 37-year-old man found murdered in a pond at Punjab’s Hansaliwal village on May 22, confessed to helping her paramour murder her husband on Wednesday.

The victim’s wife, Manpreet Kaur of Tarn Taran, told the officials that her paramour Partap Singh of Failoke village, killed her husband Amarjit Singh, and had planned to kill Partap’s wife too. Following the confession, police arrested Manpreet while Partap, a sepoy with the 20 Sikh Regiment of Indian Army, is on the run. Police have written to the officials of the regiment to handover Partap.

Amarjit ,who worked as a lawyer’s clerk at the Tarn Taran Court Complex went missing on May 21. He had gone to purchase milk from the market but did not return home, said station house officer (SHO) Yadwinder Singh.

“On May 22, we found Amarjit Singh’s dead body floating in a pond. Postmortem examination revealed that the victim had been injured before being tossed in the pond. Thus, a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) against unidentified people,” the SHO said.

Police said Manpreet and Partap killed Amarjit as they saw him as a hinderance to the furtherance of ‘illegitimate relationship’. Amarjit and Manpreet Kaur had two children— a 7-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. Partap also has a 5-year-old son.

A police official, on condition anonymity, said, “We found that on May 21, Manpreet had made several calls to her husband and to Partap Singh. Further investigations revealed, the duo we had been in contact with each other for 10 months.”

“On May 21, Manpreet informed Partap that her husband had gone to purchase milk. Acting on the tip-off, Partap with the help of four other men abducted Amarjit from Hansaliwal Road,” the official said.

“We are yet to ascertain the identity of the men who helped Partap murder Amarjit. However, a case has been registered against unidentified men,” the SHO said.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 13:19 IST