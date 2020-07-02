e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Punjab Youth Development Board to organise awareness campaign on Covid-19 on July 4

A cycle rally from Kharar to Chapparchiri will be organised in Mohali

chandigarh Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:52 IST
Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, chairman of the Punjab Youth Development Board, on Thursday, said the board will organise an awareness campaign on Covid-19 all over Punjab on July 4.

Releasing pamphlets and other promotional items for the occasion, he said that as part of this campaign, a cycle rally from Kharar to Chapparchiri will be organised in Mohali, to generate awareness on how to remain safe from the virus.

Apart from this, a webinar will also be held on the topic “Covid-19: Challenges and opportunities for youth”.

Bindra added that a plethora of activities will be organised and 70 youth club volunteers will go from door-to-door in villages generating awareness.

He added that these activities will be carried out zone-wise by dividing Mohali into four zones.

