Punjabi movie glorifying gangster banned, producers booked

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:47 IST

Acting on a Hindustan Times report, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered a ban on the Punjabi movie ‘Shooter’, based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan.

Kahlwan, who used to describe himself as “sharpshooter”, was facing more than 20 cases, including those pertaining to murder, kidnapping and extortion. He was gunned down by another gangster Vicky Gounder and his aides on January 22, 2015, when he was being brought back to Patiala jail after a court hearing in Jalandhar.

Following chief minister’s orders, a first information report (FIR) has also been registered against producers of the film KV Dhillon and two others under Sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause rioting), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 160 (punishment for committing affray), 107 (engages with one or more person in any conspiracy) and 505 (statements conducing public mischief) in of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the special operations cell in Mohali.

In a report “Movie glorifying slain gangster set for release as govt sits helpless” published on Sunday, it was revealed how one of film producers, KV Dhillon, promised in writing to Mohali police in October 2019 that he would shelve the movie, originally titled “Sukha Khalwan”.

The film was to be released with a different title and its protagonist was named as ‘Sucha’. In the movie’s trailer, the gangster’s character and even his attire has been shown similar to that of Kahlwan. In the trailer, a youth in his 20s resembling Khalwan is seen opening fire at people and policemen and using abusive language.

The state government says the matter was discussed at a meeting with the CM on Friday, along with a proposal from additional director general of police (ADGP intelligence) Varinder Kumar who recommended a ban on the movie.

The government claimed that ADGP wrote a letter to the additional chief secretary (home), saying: “In view of the expected repercussions of the movie on the youth and apprehensions if disturbance of public order, it would be appropriate if the release and screening of the movie be banned in Punjab.”

An official spokesperson said the CM has made it clear that his government will not allow any movies, songs that seek to promote crime, violence and gangsterism in the state, which flourished during the Akali regime.

The decision to ban the movie comes less than 10 days after the Mansa police registered a case against Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moose Wala, and Mankirt Aulakh for propagating violence and crime through a video clip uploaded on social media.