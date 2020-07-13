e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan, two others join AAP

Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan, two others join AAP

More eminent personalities will join the party in the coming days, says AAP Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 13, 2020 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Maan and two others joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

Gagan was inducted into the party by AAP’s state unit president Bhagwant Mann at a press conference here in the presence of leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh.

Besides her, former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Ajay Singh Libra and former treasurer of Revolutionary Marxist Party of India Lal Chand Kataruchak joined the AAP.

Libra is from Fatehgarh Sahib whereas Kataruchak belongs to Bhoa assembly constituency in Pathankot. “The induction of persons with clean image will boost the morale of those waging a battle against Amarinder and Badals. More eminent personalities will join the party in the coming days,” the AAP state president said.

A number of other party leaders also attended the press conference where social distancing and face mask norms were not followed by several persons.

Mann said the AAP would give priority to the youth of the state in the 2022 assembly elections. “There is no doubt that the party made mistakes in the past, but it has learned from the experience,” he said, accusing the conventional political parties of using the youth for their own interests and to grab power.

