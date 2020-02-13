Punjabi University examination branch to go online to benefit students

chandigarh

Feb 13, 2020

Aiming to provide hassle-free facilities to students, the Punjabi University Patiala’s examination branch have come up with a special software to start online services from the coming academic session.

Controller, examination branch, Prof Balwinder Singh Tiwana and a team of technical experts gave detailed presentation to vice-chancellor Prof BS Ghuman regarding the software.

“Launching the software will prove to be a boon for students as it will not only help provide hassle-free services but will also help the examination branch staff to provide quick services,” Prof Ghuman said.

He added that through this software, students will get online facilities for depositing tuition and examination fee, subject selection, migration certificate, registration and transcripts.

“Moreover, database of academic records including detailed marks sheets and degrees of students will be prepared so that the information can be accessible at any moment in no time,” he said.

Lack of an online system for examination purposes including filling of forms, deposition of fees, downloading of exam forms and statements has constantly led to chaos at the university’s examination department.

In the past, students have faced issues as offline collection of forms, issuing of migration certificate and transcripts and preparation of cut-off lists takes a lot of time, proving to be a hassle to students and the branch staff.

Prof Tiwana said the online process will solve a number of issues for the department and students. “It will ensure that there is no delay in execution of tasks,” he said.