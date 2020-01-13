e-paper
Punjabi University signs MoU with UGC to ensure futuristic education

Punjabi University signs MoU with UGC to ensure futuristic education

chandigarh Updated: Jan 13, 2020 22:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Punjabi University, Patiala, signed a tripartite memorandum of understating (MoU) with University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday to ensure meaningful, quality and futuristic education through advanced in-built and in-house mechanisms, continual changing adaptation of modes of teaching and learning and pedagogical approaches.

The MoU has been signed by vice-chancellor Prof BS Ghuman, Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) director Prof Gurmeet Singh Maan, and Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) director Dr Yograj.

The UGC is signing such MoUs with universities that have both EMRCs and HRDCs to make them enhanced centres of digital learning, said a spokesperson of the university.

The university, in a press release, said that the central government’s mission is to increase access to high quality education by organising specially-designed pedagogical programmes based on free massive online open courses (MOOCs).

According to the MoU, the teachers will not only deliver knowledge but also become pedagogical engineers, digital resource designers and digital source designers by using MOOCs and material available on EMRC-run DTH channels.

The teaching teams will be inter-professional in nature, incorporating additionally challenge-based activities where teachers will collaborate with students in joint production of educational content.

