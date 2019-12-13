Punjabi University students protest, seek round-the-clock access to library

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:38 IST

The students of Punjabi University, Patiala, sat on an indefinite protest here from Thursday night demanding round-the-clock access to the varsity’s library reading rooms.

The students initiated the protest near the library after a large number of students from different hostels complained of failure of the varsity management to fulfil their demands.

The protest was carried under the banner of Joint Students’ Forum. Members of Punjab Students’ Union, All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Punjab Radical Students’ Union, Democratic Students’ Union, Student Federation of India (SFI) and PSU (Lalkar) took part in the protest.

Currently, the university students can access the library services till 9pm.

Sandeep Kaur, a member of the Punjab Radical Students’ Union, said that they had put forward their demands in front of the authorities on multiple occasions, but the officials showed reluctance to even consider their demand.

“The authorities had assured us in October that timings of the library hours will be changed, but no action has been taken so far,” she said.

She added that the students are facing a lot of problems in finding a peaceful place to study, especially during exams.

Following their protests, the university authorities initiated talks with the representatives of the students unions.

“In a meeting, the university authorities have assured us that the timings will be changed from 9pm to 6am and the students can use reading halls of the main library as well as the reference library,” said Gursewak Singh, of PSU.

Meanwhile, the students informed the authorities that they will lift the protest only after the authorities hand over a letter regarding fulfilment of their demands.